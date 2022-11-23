Participation in the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization

TAJIKISTAN, November 23 - On November 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, participated and spoke at the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the city of Yerevan, Republic of Armenia.

The meeting of the Collective Security Council with the participation of the heads of the member states of the Organization under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Chairman of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Nikol Pashinyan began in a narrow format, and its work continued with the participation of enlarged delegations.

During the meeting, the heads of the member states of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization discussed pressing international and regional security issues and the main results of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's activities.

The heads of state once again mentioned the importance of strengthening the protection of the Tajikistan-Afghanistan state border as the southern border of the CSTO region.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, evaluating the results of the presidency of the Republic of Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of this country, Nikol Pashinyan, for the excellent organization of the work of the meeting and the performance of activities during the presidency of the Organization, and congratulated the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on the acceptance of the presidency of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon also emphasized the effective work of the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, and wished success to the newly appointed head of the Organization, Imangali Tasmagambetov.

A number of documents were adopted as a result of the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.