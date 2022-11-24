Global Specialty Lighting Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2026

Specialty Lighting Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Specialty Lighting Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the specialty lighting market to reach a value of $6.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The specialty lighting market size is expected to grow to $7.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The increasing number of live music events and concerts is expected to propel the growth of the specialty lighting market going forward.

Specialty Lighting Market Trends

The adoption of the internet of things and smart lighting is a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty lighting market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) in specialty lights to aid users in several aspects that allow customization, scheduling, and remote control of light. For instance, in October 2020, Panasonic, a Japanese-based consumer electronics manufacturer, launched Wi-Fi-enabled smart led bulbs with automated scheduling functions and voice command features in India, enabling features such as user data security, auto-scheduling of lights, and multi-color options of lighting. The Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi app, which is freely accessible on the Google Play Store and App Store, may be used to control the new Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb. The experience of the product can be improved by using Google Assistant and Alexa's voice commands to connect to and operate the lightbulb. The Smart LED Bulb will eventually be a component of the linked ecosystem that is seamlessly integrated with Panasonic's MirAIe, an advanced IoT and AI-enabled connected living platform. The user data security features of this software are genuinely exceptional.

Specialty Lighting Market Overview

The specialty lighting market consists of sales of specialty lighting products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in specific applications such as stage and studio, automotive or marine, medical or scientific, and water or air sanitizing lighting. Specialty lighting refers to lighting of certain shapes, bases, designs, and special built-in characteristics that accomplishes different lighting tasks. Due to its size and functionality, specialty lighting is used where standard lighting is unsuitable.

Specialty Lighting Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Specialty Lighting Market Segmentation

By Medical Type: Surgical, Examination

By Light Source: LEDs, Incandescent Lamps

By Application: Entertainment, Medical, Purification, Other Applications

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Advanced Specialty Lighting Inc., Brandon Medical Company, CREE (IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.), Getinge AB, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Integra Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Osram Licht AG, Signify N.V.

Specialty Lighting Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth specialty lighting market research. The market report analyzes specialty lighting market size, specialty lighting market segments, specialty lighting global market growth drivers, specialty lighting global market growth across geographies, and specialty lighting global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

