Insights Into The Global Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's "Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the rubber tired gantry crane market to reach a value of $1.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The rubber-tired gantry crane market is expected to grow to $1.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

An increase in seaborne trade is expected to propel the growth of the rubber-tired gantry crane market going forward.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the rubber-tired gantry crane market. Major companies operating in the rubber-tired gantry crane market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in June 2021, Kalmar, a part of Cargotec Corporation, a Finland-based company operating in rubber-tired gantry cranes, launched a new range of gantry cranes with energy regenerative technology. Regenerative technology is an energy-restoring mechanism of machinery that is capable of storing and using energy during changes in operations and reduces the use of fuel in operation as compared to other normal machinery. The regenerative system on the Kalmar Hybrid RTG is able to gather and store energy from brakes, container handling, gantry movements, and other activities and use it in future operations, reducing fuel usage by 64% and increasing productivity.

The rubber-tired gantry crane market consists of sales of rubber-tired gantry cranes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for loading and unloading big containers at sea ports. A rubber-tired gantry crane is a wheeled mobile gantry crane that is operated from the ground and is capable of lifting heavy containers for loading, unloading, and stacking at container yards and seaports. Additionally, mobility gives a rubber-tired gantry crane wide applications such as railway yards, shipyards, overhead bridge systems, and others.

• By Type: 8-Wheeler, 16-Wheeler

• By Power Supply: Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, Other Power Supplies

• By Application: Construction, Oil and Gas, Shipbuilding, Power and Utilities, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Anupam Industries Limited, KONE Corporation's Container Handling, Liebherr-International AG, Konecranes and Demag Private Limited, Reva Industries India Pvt. Ltd, SANY Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd., TNT Crane & Rigging Inc

