At 5.79% CAGR, Global Dairy Market Size to Hit US$ 1,243 Billion in 2028, Says IMARC Group

The Global Dairy Market is expected to reach US$ 1,243 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.79% during 2023-2028.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, the global dairy market size reached US$ 893 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,243 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.79% during 2023-2028.

Dairy is an enterprise established for processing and harvesting milk obtained from cows, buffaloes, ewes, and goats, among others. Some standard products offered by the industry include cream, cheese, butter, yogurt, and ice cream. They are a rich source of calcium, potassium, selenium, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. Additionally, regular consumption of dairy offers various health benefits, including stronger bones and teeth, relaxed muscles, calmed nerves, improved skin texture, good eyesight, healthy blood pressure, and promoted brain development.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The growing consumer awareness regarding the health attributes of dairy products is one of the key factors primarily bolstering the market growth. This is further supported by the surging global population, increasing health concerns, and rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in developing regions. Subsequently, due to hectic working schedules, there has been an increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) dairy products, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating consumer expenditure power, rapidly expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector, evolving food habits, and increasing establishment of fast-food chains and quick-service restaurants (QSR) using dairy products in several cuisines are creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, key market players are heavily investing in advanced technology to introduce new product variants, such as low- to no-fat and flavored products, to increase their consumer base, which is providing a significant thrust to the market growth. Other factors, such as significant improvements in milk procurement network, favorable government initiatives promoting dairy farming practices, the advent of modern retail facilities, and easy product availability in hypermarkets, online retail stores, and supermarkets, are positively contributing to the market growth.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮3-𝟮𝟬𝟮8 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the dairy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global dairy market on the basis of segment and region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗕𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:

• Liquid Milk

• Flavoured Milk

• Cream

• Butter

• Cheese

• Yoghurt

• Ice Cream

• Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

• Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP)

• Whole Milk Powder (WMP)

• Whey Protein

• Lactose Powder

• Curd

• Paneer

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

• United States

• China

• India

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Canada

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Turkey

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

