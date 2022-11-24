Synthetic turf Market Size In 2023-2028 (New Report): Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions and Future

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Synthetic turf Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Synthetic turf is a kind of synthetic fiber similar to natural grassland. It is mostly used in the city stadium for the activities originally carried out on the grassland, but now it is also gradually used in residential turf or other commercial applications.

Synthetic turf Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Synthetic turf Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Synthetic turf markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Synthetic turf market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Synthetic turf market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. FieldTurf (Tarkett),Shaw Sports Turf,AstroTurf(SportGroup),Sprinturf,Hellas Construction,A-Turf(ECORE),Royal TenCate,CCGrass,Domo Sports Grass,ACT Global Sports,SIS Pitches,Limonta Sport,Edel Grass B.V.,Saltex Oy(Unisport),GreenVision(Mattex),Mondo S.p.A.,Juta a.s.,Condor Grass,Nurteks,Taishan Artificial Turf Industry,Victoria PLC,ForestGrass,Forbex

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Synthetic Turf Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Synthetic Turf market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type accounting for % of the Synthetic Turf global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Contact Sports segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Synthetic Turf market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe Synthetic Turf are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Synthetic Turf landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Turf include FieldTurf (Tarkett), Shaw Sports Turf, AstroTurf(SportGroup), Sprinturf, Hellas Construction, A-Turf(ECORE), Royal TenCate, CCGrass and Domo Sports Grass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Global Synthetic Turf Scope and Segment

Synthetic Turf market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Turf market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Synthetic turf Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Segment by Application

Contact Sports

Non-Contact Sports

Landscaping

Leisure

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Benefits of Synthetic turf Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

1.To study and analyze the global Synthetic turf consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Synthetic turf market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Synthetic turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Synthetic turf with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Synthetic turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Synthetic turf market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Synthetic turf market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Synthetic turf market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Synthetic turf market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

