With 9.6 % CAGR, Facial Injectables Market Size worth USD 9.07 billion by 2028
/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial injectables market size is expected to reach USD 9.07 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The growing cognizance regarding aesthetic beauty can positively impact the global market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in a report titled “Facial Injectables Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 4.46 billion in 2020.
Key Development:
October 2020: Luminera, a privately-held aesthetics business located in Israel with a portfolio and pipeline of dermal filler treatments, was acquired by Allergan Aesthetics, a division of AbbVie, Inc.
Report Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2021 to 2028
|Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
|9.6%
|2028 Value Projection
|USD 9.07 Billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 4.77 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2017 to 2019
|No. of Pages
|144
|Key Market Players
| ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.), Ipsen Pharma (Paris, France), USWM, LLC (US WorldMeds) (Louisville, U.S.), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.), Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany), GALDERMA (Lausanne, Switzerland)
|Growth Drivers
|Rising Number of Nonsurgical Injectable Treatments to Strengthen Growth
|Increasing Aesthetic Plastic Surgery to Bolster Business in North America
|Increasing Number of Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers Treatments to Enable Expansion
Driving Factor:
Rising Number of Nonsurgical Injectable Treatments to Strengthen Growth
Aesthetic treatments have become more popular among people of all ages, including children and the elderly. Additionally, the increased safety features of these devices have led to their increased popularity. Therefore, boosting the facial injectables market share. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) figures, the total number of nonsurgical injectable treatments performed in India in 2019 was 113,616. Furthermore, nations such as the United States, France, Italy, and Germany saw significant increases in the number of face injectable treatments. According to the American Academy of Face Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery's (AAFPRS) annual study, botulinum toxin and dermal fillers accounted for four-fifth of all treatments performed by facial surgeons in the United States in 2018.
Segmentation:
Based on type, the global market is classified into botulinum toxin, collagen, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, polylactic acid, polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA), fat injection, and others.
Based on application, the market is classified into wrinkle reduction, facelift, acne scar treatment, lipoatrophy treatment, lip enhancement, and others.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, dermatology and cosmetic clinics, and others. The hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to account for a significant share. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, an estimated 25.0% of cosmetic procedures were performed in hospitals in the United States.
Geographically, the global Facial Injectables Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
|Segmentation
| By Type
| By Application
| By Geography
The report on this market encompasses:
- Comprehensive analysis of all the sections
- Esteemed data and figures on every region
- Latest market trends and drivers
- Superior insights into all emerging developments
- COVID-19 Impact
Regional Insights:
Increasing Aesthetic Plastic Surgery to Bolster Business in North America
North America's market size was USD 2.14 billion in 2020, and the region is anticipated to be the largest during the forecast period. The strong demand for aesthetic procedures such as the administration of facial injectables industry coupled with the presence of key players in the region, such as ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.), is expected to contribute to the growth in the region. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) statistics, in the United States, cosmetic botulinum toxin procedures amounted to 1,301,823 in 2019. In 2020, the European region was anticipated to account for the second-largest facial injectable market share. The high volume of cosmetic treatments in the region, such as botulinum toxin and dermal fillers, is one reason for the region's perpetual growth.
Competitive Landscape:
ALLERGAN to Hold the Lion’s Share
ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) is the market leader in terms of the competitive landscape, owing to the company's powerful face injectables portfolio, which includes dermal fillers and botulinum toxin for aesthetic treatments. JUVEDERM, the company's dermal filler product line, dominates this market. JUVEDERM is a hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler used in various cosmetic treatments, including wrinkle reduction. ALLERGAN also sells BOTOX Cosmetic, which is a well-known product. JUVEDERM, the company's dermal filler product line, dominates the facial injectables market trends. JUVEDERM is a hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler used in various cosmetic treatments, including wrinkle reduction. ALLERGAN also sells BOTOX Cosmetic, which is a well-known product.
Factors like rising consciousness about external appearance among young and old individuals and rising awareness regarding the availability of various products and procedures, attributed to increasing globalization and social media influence are projected to further fuel the facial injectable market growth.
The Report Lists the Key Players in the Facial Injectables Market:
- ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)
- Ipsen Pharma (Paris, France)
- USWM, LLC (US WorldMeds) (Louisville, U.S.)
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)
- Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)
- GALDERMA (Lausanne, Switzerland)
- Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)
- BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)
- Bioxis pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Bedford, U.S.)
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is the global Facial Injectables Market worth?
According to Fortune Business Insights the global market size was USD 4.46 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.07 billion by 2028
What was the value of the market in North America in 2020?
In 2020, North America stood at USD 2.14 billion.
