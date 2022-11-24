5.4% CAGR, Double Sided Tape Market is Anticipated to Record a Valuation of $15,028.98Mn by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The Insight Partner

Wide Range of Applications of Double Sided Tape to Escalate Growth of Double Sided Tape Market during 2020–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled “Double Sided Tape Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, and Others), Backing Material (Foam, Film, Paper, and Others), and End-Use (Health Care, Building and Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others)” consists of the factors fueling market growth, revenue estimation, and market share analysis. It also includes the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The double sided tape market was valued at US$ 9,963.74 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15,028.98 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2028.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Double Sided Tape Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Report Coverage- Details

Market Size Value in- USD 9,963.74 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by- USD 15,028.98 Million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 5.4% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 164

No. of Tables- 164

No. of Charts & Figures- 128

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Resin Type , Backing Material , and End-Use

Regional scope- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope- US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

A double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape coated with an adhesive layer on both of its sides. As these tapes can stick two surfaces together, they are being used in a wide range of applications. They are used for fixing and bonding in many manufacturing industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and building and construction. Using double sided tapes is a better option than screws and rivets as the surface tension is spread evenly across the surface.

Double Sided Tape Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

3M; Nitto Denko Corporation; Tesa SE; Intertape Polymer Group; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Scapa; Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.; Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG; LINTEC Corporation; and Avery Dennison Corporation are among the major players operating in the double sided tape market.

Effect of COVID-19 upon Double Sided Tape market:

The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemical & materials industry is one of the significant industries suffering severe disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and hindered the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various chemicals and materials sales. Furthermore, various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hampering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are affecting the chemical & materials industry in a negative manner, which is restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry.

Double Sided Tape Market Insights

Based on resin type, the double sided tape market is segmented into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. The silicone segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Silicone adhesive tape is a flexible, waterproof, and non-woven material with a unique silicone adhesive. It is fungus resistant and can fight ozone and ultraviolet radiation in outdoor environments. They are also solvent resistant and exhibit high shear and peel strengths. Moreover, these adhesives are comparatively expensive and have less initial tack but can survive in higher temperatures than both acrylic and rubber adhesives. Factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and surging population are augmenting the global medical industry, which is driving the growth of the double sided tape market for silicone segment. Also, several factors such as government support, rapid economic growth, and availability of raw materials and inexpensive labor are propelling the market for silicone adhesive tapes segment worldwide.

By region, the Double Sided Tape market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle

