Sheffield Haworth Acquires Technology Executive Search Business, Symbiosis Search
LONDON, UK, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheffield Haworth is delighted to announce the acquisition of Symbiosis Search, an established high-quality retained executive search consultancy for leadership roles across fast-growth enterprise software and SaaS companies. The deal illustrates Sheffield Haworth's intention to pursue acquisition opportunities to expedite its international expansion.
The deal brings together Sheffield Haworth’s existing expertise in the technology sector in EMEA, currently known as SH Gillamor Stephens, with Symbiosis’ experience enabling the international growth of innovative software and SaaS companies. Together the teams will form part of the global technology practice at Sheffield Haworth.
Founded in 2002, Symbiosis Search hires for organisations across the software industry, specialising in disruptive growth companies supplying high-end enterprise-class solutions. They work with VC and other investor-backed start-up and scale-up vendors expanding across Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions.
The addition of Symbiosis’ expertise will further strengthen the organisation’s capabilities in the enterprise software sector serving early-stage start-ups, mid-stage scale-ups through to large corporate accounts. With access to Sheffield Haworth’s broad network of consultants, the technology practice will assist clients with their international and expansion requirements - particularly across Europe and the US.
Andrew Parker and Nick Povey, Symbiosis Co-Founders, said, “We are very excited to join Sheffield Haworth and help to broaden and expand the technology practice. We are looking forward to being part of a larger international team of the highest quality and continuing to help our clients with their vitally important talent issues.”
Georgina Harley, Group Managing Director – New Services & Sectors, added, “Enterprise software and SaaS is a rapidly evolving industry, which touches all aspects of business. Leadership of these companies is only increasing in demand and complexity. We have been impressed with the knowledge and relationships Symbiosis Search has developed across the international software industry, and we are thrilled to welcome the Symbiosis team to Sheffield Haworth.”
ABOUT US
About Sheffield Haworth
Sheffield Haworth is a global consultancy founded in 1993. We have a history of placing executives in high-impact roles year after year, giving clients a competitive advantage in a fast-changing world. Our vision is to be the leading global consultancy in people and transformational change. We specialise in executive search and interim, talent intelligence, organisation and leadership advisory and organisation change management.
About Symbiosis Search
Symbiosis Search is a specialist retained Executive Search organisation focused on the international enterprise software market sector. Founded in 2002, their expertise lies in hiring executive and senior teams of high-impact people for fast-growth software innovators.
For all media enquiries, please contact:
Georgina Harley
Group Managing Director – New Sectors & Services, Sheffield Haworth
T. 0203 236 2400
E. g.harley@sheffieldhaworth.com
