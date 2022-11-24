Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,689 in the last 365 days.

Rio Tinto acknowledges Government's response to Juukan Gorge report

Rio Tinto acknowledges the release of the Australian Federal Government's response to the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia's report into the destruction of rock shelters in Juukan Gorge on the land of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP) in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said, "Since the tragic events of May 2020, we have been tirelessly focused on changing the way we engage and work in partnership with Indigenous communities, to protect and preserve cultural heritage. We acknowledge today's announcement and will explore the government's response to the report's recommendations in detail, as we continue to strive to be the best partner we can be, and play an active role in ensuring heritage sites of exceptional significance are protected."

This includes:

  • Continuing to work towards remedying and rebuilding our relationship with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people and on the remediation of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters
  • Supporting the strengthening of cultural heritage legislation at both State and Commonwealth levels
  • Shifting to a model of co-management to enhance the protection of heritage and provide better outcomes for Indigenous peoples and our business
  • Revising internal standards, improving risk management systems and strengthening assurance processes
  • Changing our culture and processes to ensure Traditional Owner views are understood at all stages of the mine life

A comprehensive summary of the relevant actions taken by the business was outlined in October's Communities and Social Performance (CSP) Commitment Disclosure Report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005515/en/

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Rio Tinto acknowledges Government's response to Juukan Gorge report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.