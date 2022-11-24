Beauty Supplements Market Is Growing Steadily With A 12.4% CAGR In The Coming Years - Explore The Future Scenario

Isle Of Man, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has recently made the addition of Beauty Supplements Market research reports to its comparison engine. These detailed reports allow researchers, market analysts, industry specialists, and businesses to access past, current, and projected market trends and key growth drivers. Moreover, they can also identify the possible limitations, challenges, and growth predictions. Douglas Insights, being the world's first-ever market research comparison engine, provides access to an accurate and comprehensive range of private and public market reports. Researchers can effectively utilize this digital tool to make comparisons of various reports by Ratings, Prices, Publication Date, and List of Contents.

Beauty supplements include capsules, gummies, and powder and are formulated with healthy ingredients that deliver the nutrition required for improved hair, skin, and nails. The supplements absorb into our bloodstreams and are transported via blood vessels to the deepest skin layer. One of the major reasons behind the popularity of these supplements is that they also act as dietary supplements that work to improve overall health and body functioning.

Market Insights

The global Beauty Supplements Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2020 and 2030. Over the upcoming years, the beauty supplements market is anticipated to expand owing to rising concern for physical appearance among people, the growing popularity of beauty supplements, and raising awareness of the beauty and health advantages associated with beauty supplements. These benefits include improved skin tone and texture, reduced ageing signs, improved heart health, and many more.

Another factor driving the global Beauty Supplements Market is the ease of availability of beauty supplements worldwide through various sales channels. Customers can conveniently order these supplements online and deliver them to their doorsteps.

The Beauty Supplements Market can be divided into four primary regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the remaining parts of the world. Europe is currently dominating the Beauty Supplements Market with the largest market share. This dominance is due to rising disposable income and concerns over physical beauty. Additionally, beauty supplements are increasingly being endorsed by celebrities, famous magazines, talk show hosts, peer groups, neighbours, and family members, which is also fuelling the demand for beauty supplements.

Beauty Supplements are also increasingly being demanded by the elderly population due to rising awareness and ease of consumption, which is another significant market driver. Furthermore, there has been a rise in research and development activities pertaining to healthy supplements, creating numerous growth opportunities in the Beauty Supplements Market. Rising nutritional deficiencies are also expected to propel market growth.

However, there are bound to be side effects of anything that isn't natural, and the same is the case with beauty supplements. Rising awareness among customers regarding these side effects leads them to opt for herbal and organic alternatives, which hinders the growth of the Beauty Supplements Market.

Moreover, multiple skincare brands offer topical beauty creams and serums, which may lead people to shift to these options over oral supplements that enter the bloodstream. Some governments have also imposed stringent rules and regulations governing the sale of Beauty Supplements, another factor challenging the growth of the Beauty Supplements Market. The high fuel and raw materials costs may also hinder the market growth.

Key players

Key players operating in the Beauty Supplements Market include Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Amway, Meiji Holdings Co., Murad Europe Ltd, HUM Nutrition Inc., Reserveage Nutrition, Vitabiotics Ltd., The Boots Company PLC, HUM Nutrition, Pfizer Inc., Meiji Holdings Co, and many others. These players continue to invest in research and development to improve their products by increasing their nutritional value while minimizing side effects.

Beauty Supplements Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 US$ ** BN Market Size Projection in 2030 US$ ** BN CAGR (2020-2030) 12.4% Largest Market North America Report Segmentation By Product, By Application, Age Group, By Consumer Group, By Sales Channel, By Region Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Amway, Meiji Holdings Co., Murad Europe Ltd, HUM Nutrition Inc., Reserveage Nutrition, Vitabiotics Ltd., The Boots Company PLC, HUM Nutrition, Pfizer Inc., Meiji Holdings Co, and many others

Global Beauty Supplements Market Segmentations

By Product

Vitamins

Mineral

Enzymes

Botanicals

Proteins

Omega-3

Probiotics

Others

By Application

By Age Group

Age 15 - 30

Age 31 - 50

Age 51 - 70

Above 70 years

By Consumer Group

Prenatal

Postnatal

PMS

Perimenopause

Postmenopause

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Direct Sales

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Other offline channels

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Beauty Supplements industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Beauty Supplements market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Beauty Supplements market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Beauty Supplements market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Beauty Supplements and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Beauty Supplements across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Beauty Supplements Market

Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Beauty Supplements Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Major Industry Challenges

3.2.3. Key Growth Pockets

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Type

3.3.2. Application

3.3.3. Age Group

3.3.4. Consumer Group

3.3.5. Geography

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

3.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.4. Threat of Substitute Types

3.4.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

4.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

4.2. Top 6 Players

4.3. Top 3 Players

4.4. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

COVID 19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Global Beauty Supplements Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

5.2. Impact on Import & Export

5.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

…………… Table of content continued

