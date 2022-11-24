Anti-Fossil Fuel Campaign Fizzles Out at COP27 as Nations Grapple with the Energy Crisis, Heat-or-Eat Poverty, Blackouts, Degrowth, Famine says Friends of Science Society

COP27 climate conference wrapped up at Sharm El-Sheikh with a murky climate reparations deal on the books but hopes of a global Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty fell apart in the face of grim energy reality, says Friends of Science Society. Drastic mandatory NetZero reporting plans proposed by the UN HLEG group, led by Catherine McKenna, are moot in the face of a Finnish materials study, showing it would take hundreds of years to simply mine materials for NetZero.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As reported by The Conversation on Nov. 21, 2022, "COP27 Flinched on phasing out all fossil fuels" with climate ideologues blaming the paltry number of 600 fossil fuel lobbyists for the failure, versus the estimated 35,000 government officials and climate activists who attended, says Friends of Science Society.

Energy reality is the driver behind the abandonment of any agreement to a Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty or similar phase-down, says Friends of Science Society, referring to a Bloomberg report of Nov. 20, 2022. Japan is warning that long-term LNG supply is sold out until at least 2026. Qatar has warned the energy crisis may go on for years, as reported by the Financial Times. Natural Gas World reported on Nov. 21, 2022, that QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year natural gas delivery contract with China.

According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas accounts for about a quarter of global electricity generation fuel. As Samuel Furfari wrote in July 2022, renewables cannot replace oil and gas "…without oil and gas we would have a serious food crisis."

As reported by BNN Bloomberg on Nov. 07, 2022, "Energy security concerns in Europe are driving energy poverty in the emerging world," said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG. "Europe is sucking gas away from other countries whatever the cost."

RT reported on Nov. 20, 2022, referring to an interview on Welt am Sonntag, that Germany has warned of winter blackouts and advises citizens to stock up on water and canned food for at least 10 days. The Daily Record reported on Nov. 22, 2022, the UK National Grid issued an evening blackout alert, demand surge reportedly caused by people using more electrical appliances for evening meal preparation.

This does not bode well for a future "NetZero" decarbonized society where 'electrify everything' is the climate mantra, says Friends of Science Society. Energy economist Robert Lyman has written two reports on NetZero "Speed Bumps on the Road to Decarbonization" and "Hazards Ahead" outlining the challenges in plain language.

As reported by the National Observer, Nov. 08, 2022, the recent UN High Level Expert Group (HLEG) plan titled "Integrity Matters," led by Catherine McKenna, was intended to prevent corporate greenwashing by imposing draconian mandatory report on NetZero plans.

An op-ed in the Financial Post of Nov. 23, 2022, says Canadians should be alarmed by the McKenna report and explains that the HLEG has changed the 'NetZero' definition saying: "The current plan is that by 2030 we reduce our net emissions by 40-45 per cent from what they were in 2005. But now McKenna's report is pushing hard, not for offsets, but for absolute reductions in GHG emissions — in other words, for taking much of the "net" out of "net-zero.""

NetZero goals are unattainable without sufficient supply of mined materials. A recent Finnish study by Simon Michaux for the Geological Survey of Finland shows it would take hundreds of years to mine the essential materials required for Net Zero technologies. Thus, the McKenna-led directives are not credible; Michaux's report and the global energy crisis mean NetZero goals are moot, says Friends of Science.

The National Review reported on Nov. 22, 2022, that the last minute COP27 climate reparations deal will have the US paying China (still defined as a developing nation by the UN).

COP27 was "all about the money," and the murky climate reparations deal struck at COP27, seems unlikely to materialize as the original $100 billion/year Green Climate Fund which was part of the Paris Agreement inducement to developing nations was never met.

CLINTEL, the climate intelligence think-tank of 1444 scientists and scholars has shown there is no climate emergency and that carbon dioxide is not the main driver of climate change. Thus, there is no need for climate reparations, says Friends of Science.

A new journal "Science of Climate Change" has just launched, offering a platform for dissenting views on the alleged 'climate consensus.'

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 20th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

