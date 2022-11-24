Submit Release
Resolution of the sole shareholder of Solidium Oy on capital repayment

The State of Finland, being the sole shareholder of Solidium Oy, has on 23 November 2022 resolved that Solidium will transfer its right to subscribe 8,970,000 new shares in Fortum Corporation worth EUR 133 million as capital repayment to the State of Finland. The capital repayment was distributed from the reserve for invested non-restricted equity on 23 November 2022.


Further information: CEO Reima Rytsölä, call-back requests, Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8901


Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Anora, Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, Tietoevry and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's total investments is approximately 8,5 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi/en.


