Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,608 in the last 365 days.

Feature Film Animator Portrays G&G Penguin in a Short Video

/EIN News/ -- ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G&G, a premium brand providing gold standard print consumables and solutions, has worked with a former Disney animator to bring its penguin mascots to life in a short film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKsokqnqyGg

G&G has used penguins in its promotional and packaging artwork for almost 20 years. According to Eric Zhang, General Manager Ninestar Image, company leaders witnessed the impact of climate change upon the emperor penguin during a visit to Antarctica in 2003. They were impacted by the willpower of these creatures as they struggled to survive.

“Seeing the fragile environment reminded us, as leaders that G&G also needs to be strong and resilient,” said Zhang. “At G&G, we always take the initiative to shoulder our corporate social responsibility. We determined that our products need to be environmentally friendly to support green and low-carbon sustainable development.”

Following their return to China, G&G has continued to donate to the World Wildlife Fund to help preserve the planet’s natural wildlife. “That’s also why the emperor penguin became the mascot for G&G,” added Zhang. “We continue to be green thinkers through various green actions including G&G’s Go Green Campaign.”

The new animated short film sees two penguins returning from holidays to Antarctica. Greg and Grace, with the initials G and G, are so named after the G&G brand. A friendly emperor penguin steps in to save the day when conflict arises over the printing out of their holiday memories.

G&GImage

Animator Lily Dell said, “Working with G&G and their penguins has been a thrill.” Dell has worked on Disney sequels for Lion King, Cinderella, Jungle Book, Brother Bear and Lilo & Stitch. “Sharing the story of the Emperor Penguin, Greg and Grace has been a lot of fun,” she added. “We have a whole bunch of additional stories we could bring to life as well. I’m looking forward to doing more with G&G.”

About G&G
G&G, a premium global brand from Ninestar, provides premium print consumables and solutions to more than 200 million consumers in 170 countries. G&G aims to help provide the best images by making printing simple, reliable, affordable, and sustainable, through innovation, efficiency, and respect for people.

Media Contact
Company Name: G&G Image
Telephone: +86-756-6258296
Email: marketing_center@ggimage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1b9ba59-2570-418d-a424-198d427081d8


Primary Logo

G&G Image Penguin Mascots

G&G Image Penguin Mascots & Go Green Campaign

You just read:

Feature Film Animator Portrays G&G Penguin in a Short Video

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.