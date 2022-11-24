MTN Nigeria Signs up for HyperNym's IoT Platform "HyperNET" to expand their IoT offerings in Nigeria Market
HyperNym, a leading IoT and big data development company in EMEA, has recently secured a new corporate partnership with MTN Nigeria.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2022- HyperNym, a leading IoT and big data development company in EMEA, has recently secured a new corporate partnership with MTN Nigeria through which it will provide the leading technology company with a versatile and dynamic IoT Platform, HyperNET, to best fit MTN Nigeria's digital transformation vision.
The fast-growing IoT and big data company, together with MTN Nigeria, the largest-growing technology company in Nigeria, announced that they had signed a commercial agreement to accelerate and scale IoT platform and applications deployments in Nigeria. MTN Nigeria has embraced the HyperNet IoT platform with a shared goal to provide clients with seamless, industry-leading IoT system applications.
"It's great to be a part of MTN Nigeria's vision for the promotion and adaptation of IoT in modern Nigeria," says Mr. Junaid Khan, IoT Solutions Specialist at HyperNym. "It's reassuring that out of several service providers, MTN Nigeria chose our IoT platform to increase their value-added services. Increased IoT adoption is a common vision, and together we can help customers achieve their rapid time to market, cost control and reliable access to the network. It's a perfect match all around."
IoT is set to drive efficiencies and enable verticals within the industry scale, making the HyperNym and MTN Nigeria partnership timely in supporting the enhancement of enterprise applications. By launching the platform with HyperNym, MTN Nigeria is poised to extend the value of connected devices, providing ready-to-launch IoT applications for different industries in a managed services framework. HyperNym's experience with edge, cloud computing, digital, and software services provides leverage for MTNN to develop solutions that will drive growth for their customers.
"The partnership between HyperNym and MTN Nigeria opens up new possibilities for digital transformation across many industries, and we are excited about exploring the untapped potential," says Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria. "As IoT adoption continues to transcend traditional verticals, we see increased demand for the full breadth of IoT services, delivered more as a solution, in packages that simplify integration and operations. This partnership is pivotal in developing new industry trends, and we are thrilled to be leading the charge."
MTN is Africa's largest mobile network operator, sharing the benefits of modern connected life with 272 million customers in 19 markets across Africa and the Middle East. The technology company aims to boost its operations across the continent by launching Internet of Things (IoT) services that use its existing cellular network infrastructure.
HyperNym has proved to be the most agile IoT platform provider, with an in-depth understanding of the requirements of service providers and ways of giving them the market edge to increase their revenue by introducing new solutions in almost no time. The partnership with MTN Nigeria will be managed by HyperNym using the Microsoft Azure Cloud. This easy-to-manage system fully digitizes cost-related data and puts the total cost of ownership at their fingertips.
About HyperNym:
HyperNym is changing the way companies do business. The company creates new value for businesses using revolutionary SaaS products to connect the real world to the Internet. With a strong focus on scalability, sustainability, and growth, they enable organizations to maximize their bottom line while meeting their goals.
About MTN Nigeria:
MTN Nigeria is one of Africa's largest providers of communications services, connecting 74.6 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world. Guided by a strategic intent to drive leading digital solutions for Nigeria's progress, MTN Nigeria's leadership position in coverage, capacity, and innovation has remained constant since its launch in 2001. MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a leading emerging market operator, connecting more than 250 million subscribers in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East. To learn more about MTN Nigeria and its various initiatives, visit www.mtn.ng.
HyperNym
HyperNym
+971 52 823 9677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn