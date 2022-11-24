Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 800 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in the 800 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

At approximately 6:43 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 32-year-old Zachary Nelson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

