At 7.85% CAGR, Global Digital IC Market Size to Surpass US$96.28 Billion by 2027

Increasing adoption of IoT-connected devices coupled with increasing data traffic is attributed to the growth of the Digital IC market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital IC Market size is anticipated to surpass US$96.28 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Technological developments and the growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops and PCs; the miniaturization of these devices have tremendously boosted the Digital IC industry forward. New trends such as the Internet of Things, cloud computing and big data are rapidly evolving, and it is expected that they will drive digital integrated circuit technology in new directions. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Digital IC Market highlights the following areas –

• In the Digital IC market report, the digital signal processor is analyzed to grow at a significant rate with a CAGR of 8.01% due to increasing demand for high-performance chips, technological advancements and the adoption of internet protocols.

• The Consumer electronics equipment industry is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 8.29% owing to factors such as growing demand for miniaturized high-performance devices and the incorporation of IoT.

• APAC region had the largest share in the global Digital IC Market size, owing to factors such as growing demand for consumer electronics and wireless infrastructure.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Component: By Component, the Digital Signal Processors in Digital IC Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing integration of high-performance or multi-channel digital signal processing algorithms, technological advancements in wireless infrastructure and increased adoption of internet protocols for communications are major factors boosting the digital signal processors segment in the Digital IC Market industry.

• By End-use Industry: Based on End-use Industry, the Consumer electronics equipment segment in the Digital IC Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to factors such as miniaturization of devices, incorporation of IoT and growing demand for high-performance devices.

• By Geography: APAC dominated the global market for Digital IC Market with a market share of 41% in 2021 and was also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecasting period. Growing demand for consumer electronics, significant investment in wireless infrastructure and increased semiconductor chip manufacturing operations are propelling the Digital IC industry growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Digital IC Industry are -

1. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

3. Samsung Corporation

4. Integrated Device Technology Inc.

5. Texas Instruments Inc.

