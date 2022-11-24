With 5.1% CAGR, Security Camera Market Size Worth $5.81 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Security agencies are expected to significantly drive the Security Camera market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Security Camera Market size is anticipated to surpass $5.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The increasing demand for video analytics, growing penetration of smart homes, and rapid urbanization in developing countries are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of this market. The advent of COVID necessitated the government to track people which further propelled the growth of the market in the present scenario. Apart from this, the growing number of security breaches, acts of terrorism, and concerns regarding public safety has led to many governments in the world mandating the installation of video recording devices, IP cameras, infrared bullet cameras, and others in public places, educational institutions, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure and industrial sites. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Security Camera Market highlights the following areas –

• Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, facial recognition technologies, and night vision in modern security camera systems as well as increasing investments from governments and other security agencies are expected to significantly drive the Security Camera market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• Internet Protocol cameras segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.02% during 2022-2027.

• Government policies of various European countries, the US, India and China mandating the installation of security cameras in public places for tracking and prevention of unlawful activities will also provide a big boost and help in expanding the market of security cameras.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type: The security cameras market can be broadly classified into three segments: Analog Cameras, IP Cameras, and PTZ Cameras. IP Camera is the fastest-growing segment in the Security Camera market with a CAGR of 6.02% between 2022-and 2027. Higher video quality, wide field of view, greater resolution, coupled with the ability to send images over long distances without compromising on picture quality are some of the major factors that have been driving the growth of the IP camera segment.

• By End User: The residential properties segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.25% between 2022-and 2027. The sharp recovery of the economy, low-interest rates on home loans, and tax incentives are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of the residential real estate market in India. According to Anarock Property Consultants, in 2021, 2,37,000 units were sold which was 90% of pre-Covid levels.

• By Geography: The APAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period 2022-2027. The factors that are propelling the growth of the Security Camera market in APAC are rising demand for round-the-clock surveillance in public places, and industrial and commercial sites, rapid adoption of security cameras by individuals for residential security, and enhanced capabilities due to technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Security Camera Industry are -

1. Samsung

2. SONY

3. Sanyo

4. Avtech

5. Zicom

