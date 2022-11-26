Submit Release
Apollo Investment Allows Investing In NDIS-Approved SDA Housing

The NDIS is one of the most important investments we can make in our country's future”
— Yannick Leko
SOUTHBANK, VIC, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian financial services company, Apollo, has announced that it will now allow investors to put their money into NDIS-approved SDA housing. This is a big win for the disability community, as it will provide more funding and support for Special Needs Housing. Apollo is one of the first investment firms to offer this type of investment opportunity, and it is hoped that others will follow suit.

This is great news for those who have been seeking to invest in SDA housing, as it provides a new avenue to do so. Apollo's announcement comes at a time when there is an increased focus on SDA housing, as the NDIS continues to roll out across Australia. It is hoped that this move by Apollo will help to increase the availability of SDA housing and make it more affordable for those who need it.

This is newsworthy because it means that people who want to invest in SDA housing can do so without having to go through the NDIS themselves. Apollo is one of the largest investment firms in Australia, and this move could make SDA housing more accessible and affordable for people with disabilities.

This is a significant development as it provides investors with an opportunity to support the NDIS and invest in much-needed housing for people with disabilities. Apollo has a strong track record of delivering quality SDA housing developments, and this new initiative will allow even more people to access this type of accommodation.

Apollo Investment has announced that it will be providing a steady income for those who are looking to invest in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). This is good news for those who are worried about finding tenants or dealing with them, as Apollo Investment will be handling all of that for you.

Their team of experienced professionals can assist potential investors in finding the right property to meet their investment objectives, they can provide ongoing support and advice to help maximize return on investment. For more information about their NDIS investment properties, please contact them today at (03) 9982 4477 or email them at contact@apolloinvestment.com.au

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment is a leading provider of investment property in Australia, with a wide range of properties available to suit all budgets and needs. So if you're looking for an NDIS investment property with guaranteed rental return and tenants, look no further than Apollo Investment.

