Manchin Wishes West Virginians a Happy Thanksgiving

November 23, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement wishing West Virginians a happy Thanksgiving.





“This year as we gather together to celebrate Thanksgiving, I am reminded of the great blessings we share as West Virginians and Americans. Growing up in Farmington, I was always taught that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings. This lesson has stuck with me throughout my life, and it is a message I have proudly passed along to my children and grandchildren.





“Thanksgiving celebrations remind us of the importance of family – the source of life’s greatest joys and deepest bonds. We are so blessed with the riches of loving families and friends, a beautiful state to call home and the knowledge that we are truly a statewide community with an unbreakable bond. We are also grateful to those who make incredible sacrifice to keep us all safe and free. While we should thank our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Guard Members and Reservists every day for their dedication to this country, I ask all West Virginians to take a moment today to thank those who risk their lives to serve and protect. Their courage and strength are an inspiration to us all. To our servicemembers and their families – we are so thankful for your service.





“Today and every day, I am thankful for the privilege to serve the great state of West Virginia. On behalf of Gayle, myself and our entire family, we wish you and your family a safe and happy Thanksgiving. May God continue to bless the great state of West Virginia and the United States of America.”



