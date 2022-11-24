At 18.7% CAGR, Global Educational Robot Market Size to Surpass US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Humanoid robot segment held the largest share in the educational robot market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Educational Robot Market size is expected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2027, as per the new report by IndustryARC. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2027. Educational robotics teaches the design, analysis, application and operation of robots. Educational robotics can be taught from primary school to graduate programs. Educational robots are programmable robots that support educators to enhance teaching methods with the help of high computing power while enabling them to deliver lessons to modern education. The various types of educational robots are humanoid, hybrids, autonomous and others. The increase in use of robotics and automation with the help of technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), lack of skilled workforce in education sector are the prime factors for the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Educational Robot Market highlights the following areas –

• The humanoid robot segment held the largest share in the educational robot market segmented by robot type, in 2021. This is owing to the need of educating in research, basic learning and to be able to work without any human physical constraints.

• The primary schools segment held the largest share in Educational Robot Market by end user, in 2021. This is attributed to the need for continuous learning among children and learning basics with customized skills.

• North American market held the largest market share of 35%, in 2021. This is due to the requirement of customized teaching in primary education, rise in advanced research in robotics and availability of financial and infrastructural sources for educational robots. All these factors helped in the growth of this market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Robot type: The Educational Robot Market by application has been segmented autonomous mobile robots (AMRS), automated guided vehicles (AGVS), robotic arms, co-bots, humanoid robots, hybrids and others. The humanoid robot segment held the largest share of around 25%, in 2021. Some robots have been programmed to teach a second language, and have the capacity to do more than the human teachers.

• By End User: The Educational Robot Market by end user has been segmented into primary schools, secondary schools, higher studies, education for especially abled others. The primary schools segment held the largest share of around 40%, in 2021. This is due to the need of personalized as well as customized teaching for children with ability to adapt according to the individual’s learning ability.

• By Geography: The Educational Robot Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America held the largest educational robot market share with 35% of total market size. APAC held the second largest market share and it is predicted to grow over the forecast period 2022-2027.The factors such as growing use of AI and ML technologies in robotics and increasing focus towards STEM education are the major factor driving the growth of the North America educational robot market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Educational Robot Industry are -

1. Wonder Workshop Inc.

2. Makeblock, Co. Ltd

3. Ozobot & Evollve, Inc.

4. Robotis Co.

5. Sphero Inc.

