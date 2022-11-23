18th International Meeting on Management of Heritage Cities celebrates 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention

The World Heritage Convention is also present in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, in Target 11.4: "Strengthen efforts to protect and safeguard the world’s cultural and natural heritage”, under SDG 11, which commits States to "Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable”.

The speaker highlighted the current and future challenges of the Convention, including the need to reinforce the credibility of the World Heritage List, as a representative and geographically balanced testimony of cultural and natural assets of outstanding universal value, as well as the effective conservation of World Heritage properties through the development of management plans adapted to the nature, values, and identity of each site, and regularly updated.

Among the main threats to all declared sites, both natural and cultural, she mentioned "the effects of climate change, conflicts, poorly designed economic development projects, unsustainable tourism, lack of financial and human resources, and political instrumentalization."

Anne Lemaistre emphasized the role of the Convention as an important capacity building instrument for heritage. It has also inspired new heritage and territorial policy and management tools adopted by States Parties, among which she highlighted the UNESCO Recommendation on the Historic Urban Landscape (2011) and urged to consult them as a practical guide for the management of the properties that, consequently, reinforce the conservation and preservation efforts present in the Convention.

"World Heritage is our legacy. It belongs to all of us. It is our inheritance from the past, it is what we live today and what we pass on to future generations. As we celebrate together the achievements of the last 50 years in heritage preservation, we are also pleased to chart together the next 50 years," said in conclusion the UNESCO representative, who thanked the Republic of Cuba and professionals in the sector for their commitment and support in favor of heritage.

She also expressed UNESCO's willingness to be associated with the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the inscription of Old Havana and its Fortification System on the World Heritage List with the joint organization of an exhibition on the World Heritage sites of the three Latin Caribbean countries (Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic) on the railings of the headquarters of UNESCO Regional Office for Culture in Havana, and an Open Day there on November 19.