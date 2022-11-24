India Mushroom Market To Grow at CAGR of 7.6% During 2023-2028

India Mushroom Market

the India mushroom market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during 2023-2028.

Mushrooms are nutritious and fleshy fruit bodies of certain macro-fungi groups, which appear below or above the ground and can be hand-picked. Edible mushrooms are usually produced in a controlled environment with appropriate nutrients, humidity, light, soil pH levels, ventilation, air and pressure. Some of the most commonly available mushrooms include button, oyster, milky, paddy, shitake, and reishi. In recent years, mushrooms have gained momentum as they are a good source of vitamin D, potassium, selenium, and riboflavin, and are proven to be useful in managing weight, minimizing the risk of numerous chronic diseases, and building immunity.

India Mushroom Market Growth:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising health consciousness among consumers, along with the increasing need for nutrient-rich and cholesterol-free food products in India. Additionally, mushrooms are widely adopted as an alternative to meat on account of the growing trend of veganism, thereby creating a positive market outlook. Other than this, mushroom is used in supplements as they possess a significant number of digestive enzymes and fiber that promote gut and immunological health. Besides this, the augmenting demand for processed mushroom variants across the country is positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, key players are constantly developing mushroom packaging technologies, such as the launch of humidity-regulating packaging materials that prevent water condensation on mushrooms and extend their shelf-life. This, along with the extensive adoption of mushrooms in the pharmaceutical industry for the treatment of various diseases, including hypertension and hypercholesterolemia, is creating lucrative growth opportunities for key players. Moreover, extensive investments in smart automation technologies for mushroom production to improve yield and reduce expenses, rapid urbanization, and rising consumer expenditure capacities are other growth-inducing factors.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Mushroom Type:

• Button Mushroom

• Shiitake Mushroom

• Oyster Mushroom

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Fresh Mushroom

• Canned Mushroom

• Dried Mushroom

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Grocery Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Food Processing Industry

• Food Service Sector

• Direct Consumption

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

