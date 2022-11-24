CBP Officers Seize $1.5 Million in Cocaine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,500,000 in street value.

“This is an excellent seizure by our officers working at the CBP cargo facilities. It’s a perfect example of their unfailing vigilance in guarding our nation’s borders and protecting lawful trade and travel,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 119 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2001 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting polypropylene film for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 118.91 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $1,587,777.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

