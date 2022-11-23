Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,588 in the last 365 days.

New affordable homes open for Elders, families of N’Quatqua Nation

CANADA, November 23 - N’Quatqua Nation Elders, families and members have access to 10 new affordable rental homes with the opening of a development on N’Quatqua Nation land outside D’Arcy.

Located at 14-16 Hunter Jack Cres., the project is the first new housing development in N’Quatqua since 2007. The development is comprised of three buildings. Two of the buildings are single storey, and each contains three two-bedroom units for N’Quatqua Nation Elders, individuals, single-parent families and members living with disabilities. The third building is two-storeys with four three-bedroom homes and is intended for families with low-to-moderate incomes.

All units have rent geared to income to help address the lack of affordable housing in N’Quatqua and the surrounding area, and to provide safe and secure homes for N’Quatqua Nation members who wish to live in their home community and close to family, culture and traditions.  

N’Quatqua Nation provided the land for the project and owns the new homes. The buildings will be managed by N’Quatqua Social Housing Society.

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $1.35 million for the project through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, and will provide approximately $400,000 in annual operating funding.

The project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 36,000 affordable new homes that are complete or underway in B.C., including approximately 1,400 homes through the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, which also includes approximately 380 homes on reserve.

Quick Facts:

  • The Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF) is a 10-year, $550-million investment to build and operate new affordable homes for Indigenous Peoples.
  • With this commitment, B.C. became the first province in Canada to invest provincial housing funds into on-reserve housing, which is a federal jurisdiction.
  • These homes are a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action on the housing inequalities faced by Indigenous communities in B.C.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

You just read:

New affordable homes open for Elders, families of N’Quatqua Nation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.