Medical Simulation Market Report 2022: Size (US$ 4.1 Billion), Growth, Price Trends, Top Companies, Forecast by 2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.62% during 2022-2027.
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Medical Simulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on medical simulation market Share.
The global medical simulation market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.62% during 2022-2027.
Medical simulation is a strategic training that enables the acquisition of clinical skills through deliberate practice using real-world situations. It qualifies healthcare providers to practice, learn, and assess their medical skills in a safe environment. Simulation provides such learning opportunities using casualty assessment in national security and war scenarios, instructional materials with detailed simulated animations, whole-body manikins, task trainers, artificial human patients, and emergency response. It also provides feedback and is largely used by physicians, nurses, surgeons, and other practitioners across academic institutes, hospitals, military organizations, research facilities, and ambulatory care centers.
Market Trends/ Drivers
The primary factor driving the global medical simulation market is the growing adoption of virtual training in medical institutes. This is further boosted by the rising focus on patient safety and the launch of advanced medical simulation products for training. Moreover, the rising casualties due to medical errors and the shifting preference toward minimally invasive (MI) procedures are accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments by governments of various nations in the healthcare sector and surging consumer awareness regarding simulation-based learning are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of robotics, augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) with medical simulations and the rapidly expanding medical industry are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth.
Based On Product and Services:
Model-based Simulation
Surgical Simulation
Ultrasound Simulation
Web-based Simulation
Simulation Training Services
Based On Fidelity:
Low Fidelity
Medium Fidelity
High Fidelity
Based On End User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Academic Institutions and Research Centers
Military Organizations
Others
Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Competitive Landscape:
Cardionics Inc.
3B Scientific GmbH
Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.
Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd
Laerdal Medical
Mentice
Operative Experience Inc.
Simbionix USA Corporation
3D Systems
Simulab Corporation
Surgical Science Sweden AB
Synaptive Medical Inc.
SynBone AG
VirtaMed AG.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
IMARC Group
IMARC Services Private Limited
