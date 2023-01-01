My Amazon Empire secures $1,000,000 in inventory ahead of Black Friday selling period
The e-commerce gurus behind My Amazon Empire, have secured more than $1,000,000 in inventory ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, knowing full well that the sales period will see incredible results for all of their clients allowing them to earn on their smartphone.
The My Amazon Empire team offer a variety of done with you services to enable their clients to learn and grow successful online stores amongst a community of other like-minded members.
Emma Cunningham, CEO & Founder of My Amazon Empire, who’s experience ranges from website development, to packing products to send to customers, says “This is the busiest time of the year for e-commerce sellers. The traffic through the online platforms x5 what it does any other time of the year, so it really allows us an opportunity to capitalise on the consumer spending by offering great buying incentives across our product range.” She believes Amazon will continue to soar in popularity over the coming months which, combined with the systems and buying power the My Amazon Empire team have, positions their community for future success.
Emma Cunningham has partnered with a number of American wholesalers to get access to exclusive prices across a number of product niches. “Our Network of suppliers is growing daily and at this point we are seeing some of the lowest Cost of Goods we’ve seen to date.” says Emma Cunningham. “Creating a successful and inclusive community is at the heart of our vision.”
My Amazon Empire is an online educational program you can pay to join to learn how to sell online via Amazon. The program focuses heavily around how to successfully choose the right products to buy based on the current market demand. The program shows you how to see your competitors inventory levels, the daily sales for the item, and the fees associated with selling the items. Leaving you with a data driven buying decision when it comes to securing stock to sell. You are then shown how to successfully list the products on Amazon as a seller via their FBA network. FBA (Fulfilment by Amazon) allows you to send your inventory to Amazon to store, prep, pack and ship your orders out the same day. “The business model is suitable for working professionals who want to diversify and create an online income.” Emma says.
