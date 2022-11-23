SI AND PRC SIGN AGREEMENT TO BUILD NEW MEDICAL CENTRE

Representing PRC, Councillor Gong Rui and representing the government, Health Minister Dr Culwick Togamana signing the agreement witnessed by PM Sogavare and PRC ambassador Li Ming

Relations between Solomon Islands and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) continue to grow steadily with the latest signing of an agreement to build a new Comprehensive Medical Center at the National Referral Hospital in Honiara.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Ambassador Li Ming witnessed the signing ceremony today by the Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr. Culwick Togamana and Councillor Ms Gong Rui.

The implementation agreement marks the beginning of construction of the Comprehensive Medical Centre at the Eastern end of the main hospital site, which is embodied in a Memorandum of Understanding on Health Cooperation formalized in May 2022.

The new centre will provide services for specialized treatment for heart problems, chest pains, hypertension or high blood pressure, various forms of heart diseases, including heart defects, cardiovascular diseases or illnesses affecting blood vessels

Sogavare said heart and renal diseases are amongst the leading causes of death in Solomon Islands.

“As part of Non-communicable diseases, they contribute to the seven to eight deaths out of every ten deaths in Solomon Island adults,” the Prime Minister said.

When completed, the NRH Comprehensive Medical Centre will become the country’s first centre of excellence equipped with appropriate facilities and equipment that can diagnose heart and kidney related problems, providing options on treatment and management, including dialysis capabilities for renal patients.

“I take this opportunity on behalf of the Minister of Health and his staff, my government, and the people of Solomon Islands, to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and through you to your government for this wonderful gift to the people of Solomon Islands” Sogavare said.

Currently a medical team from PRC are also assisting doctors and nurses at the NRH, they are responsible for delivering acupuncture services. The team will also be responsible for the construction of the new medical complex.

-GCU Press