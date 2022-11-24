CBP Officers Apprehend Two Fugitives Wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child at Anzalduas and Hidalgo International Bridges

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Anzalduas and Hidalgo International Bridges apprehended two U.S. citizen men wanted for sexual assault on children in two separate incidents.

“Our vigilant CBP officers screen all travelers entering the United States and are committed to bringing people to face their charges. Especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On November 20, CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered 51-year-old Jorge Castillo as he arrived from Mexico and immediately secured him after discovering Castillo was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Dallas, Texas. Castillo has been wanted stemming from allegations from an incident earlier this month and faces aggravated sexual assault of a child charges, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas.

A Hidalgo County deputy sheriff arrived to take custody of Castillo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Dallas, Texas.

On November 21, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered 22-year-old Alfonso Rios Garcia as he arrived from Mexico and immediately secured him after discovering Rios was a possible match to an arrest warrant. During the secondary inspection, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Rios has been wanted stemming from allegations from an incident in August of 2022 and faces sexual assault of a child charges, a second-degree felony in the state of Texas.

A Hidalgo County deputy sheriff arrived to take custody of Rios and transported him to the county jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

