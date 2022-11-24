Implantable Medical Devices Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of US$ 168.3 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.54%

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Implantable Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global implantable medical devices market reached a value of US$ 120.5 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 168.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2022-2027.

Implantable medical devices are generally used for improving the functioning of body organs. These devices include coronary stents, implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICDs), hip implants, insulin pumps, interocular lenses and pacemakers. They can either be implanted inside the body temporarily or permanently for performing therapies, monitoring and diagnostic. As a result, these devices aid in supporting the function of other devices for treating ailments, infection control, drug delivery and tracking physiological factors or biomolecules. There has also been a considerable rise in the demand for implantable medical devices due to the increasing preference for maintaining an aesthetic appearance among the masses.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses among the masses. In line with this, the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to critical medical ailments, is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Along with this, various technological advancements across the globe and the widespread integration of the healthcare sector with modern technologies are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the rapid miniaturization of implantable medical devices is gaining prominence across the globe. Furthermore, rising investments by private and public firms to upgrade the existing the healthcare infrastructure is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels of the masses, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further projected to drive the market growth.

Implantable Medical Devices Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Based On Product Type:

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Facial Implants

Breast Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Others

Based On Material:

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Biologics

Based On End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Conmed Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Nuvasive, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Jude Medical

Institut Straumann AG.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

