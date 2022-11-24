100% Online Master of Business Psychology from ECU Offers Students a Specialist Skillset

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

ECU has launched a 100% online Master of Business Psychology for professionals who want to leverage psychology in the workplace while enjoying flexible learning.

With staff turnover increasing at over half of all workplaces and more employees questioning how work fits into their lives, ECU’s Master of Business Psychology online couldn’t have come at a better time.

Business psychology combines the science of human psychology with practical business application. The goal of business psychology is to improve the work environment for employees, improve productivity in businesses and organise groups of people in companies.

For those with experience in business, this business psychology master’s degree delivers learning outcomes in understanding of what drives human behaviour in the workplace. Anyone working in human resource management, strategy, change management or business operations will gain valuable skills for their CV, as well as the ability to develop and retain talented employees.

For those who have completed psychology courses or hold a psychology degree, it provides the link to apply psychological theories to business applications. With electives in project management, data analytics, marketing and management, this master’s degree can be tailored to prepare anyone with a bachelor degree in psychology who wants to apply their skills to the modern world of business.

Students with a four-year bachelor degree in areas like education, nursing and engineering are also eligible for entry, as well as students from other fields who may have completed an honours degree. This provides students from a wide range of backgrounds to expand their opportunities by learning about the field of business psychology.

Whatever your background, ECU’s online Master of Business Psychology empowers students with a specialist skillset that can help them stand out.

What makes this Master of Business Psychology different from courses at other universities is that you won’t find it in the School of Arts and Humanities – it’s delivered by a business school.

ECU’s School of Business and Law is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) – accreditation held by less than 6 per cent of the world’s schools offering business degree programs. In addition, ECU has been ranked number one for quality in The Australian Financial Review BOSS Best Business Schools list.

Course Coordinator, Dr Andrei Lux completed his PhD in Management with a doctoral research project that investigated how authentic leadership promotes positive organisational outcomes. Dr Lux is also an Associate Editor at the Journal of Management & Organisation, Director and Research Committee Chair of the Australian and New Zealand Academy of Management (ANZAM), and Stream Chair of Organisational Behaviour at the annual ANZAM Conference.

The teaching team for the Master of Business Psychology also includes a number of academics from psychology and business disciplines. Associate Professor Melissa Davis is a clinical psychologist who has worked with children and families in a range of clinical settings, while Dr Esmé Franken and Dr Azadeh Darastani are both members of ECU’s Centre for Work + Wellbeing. The Centre collaborates on studies with public and private partners, to produce impactful research that advances wellbeing in organisations, the community, and individuals.

Students can study 100% online, studying one unit at a time over seven-week Study Periods. This structure allows students to progress their career without taking time off work. With six intakes per year, students don’t have to wait until a new semester to start their education – they can begin when it suits them. Further flexibility is available in the course structure of the Graduate Certificate of Business Psychology, which comprises four units out of the ten-unit master program. What that means is students can choose to study the graduate certificate, then study an additional six units to gain their Master of Business Psychology.

ECU Online students can also look forward to a high level of support throughout their studies. A dedicated Student Success Advisor supports each student with non-academic enquiries from enrolment, right through to graduation. ECU’s Student Success Advisors provide further information to students to help them make the most of the study options, the online learning platform, and other flexible aspects of online study.

Drive organisational outcomes and champion workplace wellbeing with ECU’s 100% online Master of Business Psychology.

About ECU Online:

ECU Online is a progressive and young university with a strong reputation for offering quality teaching and instruction. ECU has been ranked in the world’s top 100 universities under 50 years old in the 2021 Times Higher Education (THE) Young Universities Rankings.​ ECU Accelerated Online offers qualifications in Education, Cyber Security, Counselling, Human Resource Management, Psychology and Business Administration, which equip students with the skills, knowledge and credentials to advance their careers.

