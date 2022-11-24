PHILIPPINES, November 24 - Press Release

November 24, 2022 Villar SIPAG's Las Piñas Composting project bags an international award for environmental project RECOGNIZED as one of the "World's Best Environmental Projects," the VIllar SIPAG's Las Piñas Kitchen Wastes Composting Project won the Energy Globe Award, the world's most prestigious award, for environmental sustainability. Representing Villar SIPAG is Senator Cynthia Villar where she is the Director, received a "Certificate of Honor" from Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines Johann Brieger and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Austria in the Philippines Christina Stieber. The Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) was acknowledged for its significant contributions and sustainable efforts to protect, preserve and save the environment. The certificate was handed to the senator during the 23rd Energy Globe of Austria Award held November 22 at Villar SIPAG Complex, C5 Ext.,Pulang Lupa,Las Piñas City. The awarding was joined by the senator's family- former Senate President Manny Villar, founder of Villar SIPAG along with Sen. Cynthia; Sen. Mark Villar; House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar and Vista Land CEO Paolo Villar, and witnessing the event is Vice Mayor April Aguilar, who represents the Las Piñas city government. The award is presented in the country where a project is being implemented in cooperation with the international offices of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). In her Acceptance Speech, Villar noted it is Villar SIPAG Foundation's distinct honor to receive the award founded in 1999 by the energy pioneer Wolfgang Neumann. For this year, she said there were 180 participating countries and "we are glad and proud to be in the roster of winners for our Las Piñas Kitchen Waste Composting Project." The composting project which was started by Sen. Cynthia in 2002, enables Las Piñas City to save more than P300M annually from recycling 75% of their wastes, where 50% are kitchen and garden wastes into organic fertilizer. Villar noted this helps people to properly segregate and dispose their trash to reduce its harmful effects on land and water, and to protect the Las Piñas-Zapote River from garbage going there. The Villar SIPAG- a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Vista Land, has established 118 composting facilities- 67 in the 20 barangays in Las Piñas and 50 in Vista Land communities nationwide. "It also contributes to the promotion of organic farming in the Philippines as farmers are among the main beneficiaries of this compositing," said Villar. "The project touches the lives of many vegetable enthusiasts interested in home gardening, the farmers and private individuals for they can avail free organic fertilizer together with vegetable seeds for their farms or backyard garden," related Villar. She said the composting project was triggered by the closure of primary disposal facilities, the overflowing water of Las Piñas River and the ongoing soil degradation, among others. Villar SIPAG's Las Pinas Composting project, wagi ng international award sa environmental project BILANG isa sa "World's Best Environmental Projects," nagwagi ang VIllar SIPAG Las Pinas Kitchen Waste Composting Project sa Energy Globe Award, ang pinaka-prestihiyosong parangal sa environmental sustainability. BIlang kumatawan sa Villar SIPAG, tinanggap ni Senator Cynnthia Villar kung saan siya ang Director, ang "Certificate of Honor" mula kina Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines Johann Brieger at Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Austria in the Philippines Christina Stieber. Kinilala ang Villar SIPAG sa mahalagang kontribusyon at 'sustainable efforts' na protektahan, pangalagaan at iligtas ang kapaligiran. Ipinagkaloob ang certificate sa idinaos na 23rd Energy Globe of Austria Award na ginanap November 22 sa Villar SIPAG Complex, C5 Ext.,Pulang Lupa,Las Piñas City. Kasama sa awarding ang buong pamilya Villar na sina dating Senate President Manny Villar, founder ng Villar SIPAG kasama si Sen. Cynthia; Sen. Mark Villar; House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar at Vista Land CEO Paolo Villar at sinaksihan ni Vice Mayor April Aguilar, na kumatawan sa Las Piñas city government. Iprinisinta ang award kung saan ipinatutupad ang proyekto sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa international offices ng Austrian Chamber of Commerce at United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Sa kanyang Acceptance Speech, binigyan diin ng senador na kakaibang karangalan para sa Villar SIPAG ang award na sinimula noon pang 1999 ng energy pioneer na Wolfgang Neumann. Sa taong ito, sinabi niya na meron itong 180 participating countries at nagagalak sila na makasama sa "Roster of Winners. Dahil sa composting project na kanyang sinimulan noong 2002, sinabi ng senador na nakatipid ang Las Piñas ng mahigit P300M kada taon mula sa recycling ng 75% kung saan 50% ay kitchen at garden wastes na ginagawang organic fertilizer. Iginiit ni Villar na nakatutulong ito sa wastong paghihiwalay at pagtatapon ng basura para mabawasan ang nakapipinsala nitong epekto sa lupa at karagatan at mapangalagaan ang Las Piñas-Zapote River sa basurang pumupunta dito. Nakapagpatayo na ang Villar SIPAG, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm ng Vista Land, ng 118 composting facilities- 67 sa 20 barangay ng Las Piñas at 50 composting sites sa Vista Land communities sa buong bansa. "It also contributes to the promotion of organic farming in the Philippines as farmers are among the main beneficiaries of this compositing," ayon kay Villar. "The project touches the lives of many vegetable enthusiasts interested in home gardening, the farmers and private individuals for they can avail free organic fertilizer together with vegetable seeds for their farms or backyard garden," dagdag pa niya. Itinayo ang composting project dahil sa pagsasara ng mga pangunahing disposal facilities, ang pag-apaw ng tubig mula sa Las Piñas River at kasalukuyang soil degradation.