DHHS Thanks Maine Adoptive Families During National Adoption Month in November

November 23, 2022

Human Services

AUGUSTA—The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services (OCFS) is recognizing November as National Adoption Month by highlighting the vital role that adoptive parents play in creating safe and stable homes for Maine children. In 2021, adoptive parents in Maine provided homes to 384 children who were in State custody, reflecting a significant increase from 289 adoptions in 2020 and 271 adoptions in 2019.

While safe reunification withbiological parents is the primary goal for most children in State custody, those who cannot safely reunify with their birth parents need the long-term stability and permanency afforded by adoption. OCFS partners with A Family for ME to recruit new adoptive and resource (foster) families. A Family for ME provides prospective parents with information regarding licensing, training, and the process overall, including live information sessions. DHHS also partners with Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine to provide ongoing support and resources for adoptive and resource families.

“During this season of gratitude, we give special thanks to those who open their homes to provide safe and loving families for Maine children in need,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and OCFS Director Todd Landry. “Working with community partners, we’re connecting Maine people who want to adopt with children who will complete their families. We encourage anyone interested in adoption or fostering to take the next step and reach out to A Family for ME to learn more.”

Those interested in exploring adoption and fostering may contact A Family for ME at (844) 893-6311 or AFamilyforMeMaine.org.