MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 14, 2022 to Monday, November 21, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 14, 2022, through Monday, November 21, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 14, 2020

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-166-188

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid 5.56.45 caliber rifle was recovered in the 300 block of Taylor Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old DeAndre Delano Stover, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, Threats to do Bodily Harm, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Obstructing/Preventing/Interfering with Reports/Requests for Assistance from Law Enforcement. CCN: 22-166-356

An Umarex 44 Super Mag .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of Barney Circle, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Michel Alonzo Jackson, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 22-166-461

A Taurus TCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 49th Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-166-606

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 35 .40 caliber handgun, a Davis Industries P-380 .380 caliber handgun, and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1700 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Kayun Stancil, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Greg Stancil, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-166-618

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-166-749

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Cloud Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Terrance Deangelo Robinson, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-152-274

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 55th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Justin Dorsey, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-166-911

A 7.62 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Nelson Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-167-086

A Walther PK380 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in Fifth Street and H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Desean Floyd, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Parole Violation, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-167-103

A Phoenix Arms HP-22A .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Aazim Abul Muhammed, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Urinating or Defecating in Public. CCN: 22-167-192

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Kevin Lamont Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 22-167-194

Thursday, November 17, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – Felony, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-167-615

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 42nd Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jaziah Morse, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-167-621

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-167-702

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-167-727

Friday, November 18, 2022

A Sig Sauer .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1100 block of Fourth Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-168-055

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Lee Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-168-288

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-168-447

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun and a Tanfolglio Francisco T90 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Samuel Mason, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Avionna Aleyia Grant, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-168-463

Saturday, November 19, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Shardae Matrika Gay, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol in a Prohibited Manner. CCN: 22-168-550

A Sig Sauer SP2022 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Delonte Brooks, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 22-168-796

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of 17th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Anthony James Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-168-807

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-168-860

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Viqueze Dashaun Peyton, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-168-968

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-168-975

A BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-168-979

Sunday, November 20, 2022

A BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of Eye Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-169-031

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-169-116

A Sig Sauer P-229 .40 caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-239 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-169-263

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-169-328

A Springfield Armory XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Jontai Mclain, of Newton, MA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-169-393

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Tenth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-169-467

Monday, November 21, 2022

A Kahr PM-45 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Floyd Clyde Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Bench Warrant, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-169-854

Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Oneil Athony Welch, of Silver Spring, MD, for Receiving Stolen Property and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 22-169-861

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

