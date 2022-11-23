President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic have held a one-on-one meeting in Belgrade.

The presidents first posed for official photos.

Addressing the meeting, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said:

- I am very glad to have an opportunity to hosting you today. Welcome to Serbia. Mr. President, you and I have had meetings before. You have visited our country many times. We highly value the position taken by Azerbaijan and treat this position with great respect. The relations between our citizens are developing. Our friendship is manifested in specific activities both on your side and on ours. Thank you for your continued support for the territorial integrity of Serbia. We also took the same position during the difficult times for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is our long-time friend, and I do hope that we will further develop our relations in the future. No-one can deny the fact that we are close friends and remain as such. From now on, we will do our best to increase the level of cooperation between our countries. Thank you and welcome again!

Making a speech, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you for invitation, and for hospitality. I am very glad to be in your beautiful country and to continue active dialogue. We meet very often on international arena, during some international events and also communicate by telephone. So, we are in touch. And we always contribute to the development of our bilateral ties which now already have a character of strategic partnership. And this is not only the declaration which has been signed, but this is the substance of our cooperation. We always, as you mentioned, supported each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and we will continue to do so. Also we established very close personal ties with you and we have deep mutual respect. This is one of the important elements of our bilateral cooperation. I came with a large delegation and I also saw a large delegation from the Serbian side. It will be a good opportunity for members of our delegations to have very active interaction and to plan our future steps, how to develop further our cooperation and to strengthen our partnership. Once again, thank you for hospitality.