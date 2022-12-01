The Legendary Kool & The Gang Returns with Their Raucous New Single “Let’s Party”
Bringing the Funk & Soul to the Party That Has Been Going for Over 50 Years!
People all over the world - now more than ever - are in soulful need of positive escapism... the inherent joys of life. It will always be our honor and pleasure to deliver this to the people.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the early`70s, the super band Kool & The Gang has been renowned around the world as kings of the party! From “Jungle Boogie” and “Open Sesame,” to “Ladies Night” and “Celebration,” their biggest hits elicit a joyous response. The good times continue to roll with the band’s brand-new single/video, “Let’s Party,” the kick-off of their upcoming album, “People Just Want to Have Fun” (slated for release March 2023).
— George Brown
“Let’s Party,” produced by original Kool & The Gang member/drummer George “Funky” Brown, is a smart amalgam of contemporary dance club fire mixed with classic Kool & The Gang elements including the signature guitar riff from “Get Down On It” and the mystical synthesizer strains of “Summer Madness.” Brown co-composed the song with young hitmaker, Sha Sha Jones, an Oklahoma native who is also a sensational singer. She lends that talent to this future smash as well -just one of nineteen songs and counting that she and Brown have penned.
Kool & The Gang started in the mid- ‘60s as a 7-piece band called The Jazziacs. Today, namesake bassist Robert “Kool” Bell and drummer/producer George Brown are the sole survivors from the good ol’ days. They are now rounded out by longtime reinforcements Amir Bayan (of o.g. K&TG spinoffs The Kay-Gees) on guitar, musical director Curtis Williams on keyboards, Michael Ray on trumpet and Tim Horton on drums. Beginning with “Let’s Party,” there is now a special new spice added to the pie.
Brown states, “45 years ago, producer Eumir Deodato suggested to me, ‘George, at some time you should have females singing lead with this band.’ We’ve had female background vocals sweetening the sound in the past, but now we have Sha Sha – a gorgeous, talented young lady from the church - co-leading some things. It’s a reinvention for us that changes the profile of the band and brings us into the 21st century. It takes the musical powers of K&TG to another dimension. We have the elbow room to make such changes because of our longevity and the versatility of our discography over the decades.”
Whether playing concerts with symphony orchestras abroad, barnstorming the U.S on a double bill with rock band Van Halen, sailing the tropical seas on the “Soul Train Cruise” or swingin’ in their 50th anniversary at one of the final installments of the “Playboy Jazz Festival,” Kool & The Gang dazzle and ‘dee- lite’ at every turn. This comes across crystal clear in the video for “Let’s Party” with eye-popping choreography by longtime collaborator Christina Berry. All in reflection of the happy and positive vibrations Kool & The Gang promise to contribute to the ‘cosmic energy’ of their forthcoming album, “People Just Want to Have Fun.” “People all over the world - now more than ever - are in soulful need of positive escapism...the inherent joys of life,” Brown concludes. “It will always be our honor and pleasure to deliver this to the people in our own ever-evolving special ways.”
Cappriccieo M. Scates
Mytrell Enterprises, INC.
+1 770-789-9080
cscates@mytrell.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Kool & The Gang - Let's Party (Official Music Video) 4K