Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,593 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Governor General to attend the screening of Ukrainian film Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom at the National Gallery of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will attend the screening of the film Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom by director Evgeny Afineevsky at the National Gallery of Canada. Their Excellencies will be welcomed to the event by Her Excellency Yuliia Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine; General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff; and Colonel Viktor Siromakha, Defence Attaché to the Ukrainian Embassy. Her Excellency will deliver short remarks at this event.

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022
Time: Media are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. EST
Location: National Gallery of Canada

Notes for media:

About the screening
Afineevsky (Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom) traces the war from the conflict in the Donbas region beginning in 2014, immediately after the Maidan Uprising, to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine early this year.

Afineevsky and his team turn their lenses on multiple countries, following the stories of those Ukrainians trying to escape and those who have vowed to stay behind. The documentary amplifies the views of children, mothers, soldiers, doctors, artists, volunteers, clergymen and journalists who are transformed while witnessing ceaseless destruction and bloodshed. Featuring narration by Helen Mirren, Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom is a testament to resilience and opposition to tyranny.

Stay connected:
Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/23/c8939.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Governor General to attend the screening of Ukrainian film Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom at the National Gallery of Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.