Media Advisory - Governor General to attend the screening of Ukrainian film Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom at the National Gallery of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will attend the screening of the film Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom by director Evgeny Afineevsky at the National Gallery of Canada. Their Excellencies will be welcomed to the event by Her Excellency Yuliia Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine; General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff; and Colonel Viktor Siromakha, Defence Attaché to the Ukrainian Embassy. Her Excellency will deliver short remarks at this event.

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Time: Media are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. EST

Location: National Gallery of Canada

Notes for media:

About the screening

Afineevsky (Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom) traces the war from the conflict in the Donbas region beginning in 2014, immediately after the Maidan Uprising, to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine early this year.

Afineevsky and his team turn their lenses on multiple countries, following the stories of those Ukrainians trying to escape and those who have vowed to stay behind. The documentary amplifies the views of children, mothers, soldiers, doctors, artists, volunteers, clergymen and journalists who are transformed while witnessing ceaseless destruction and bloodshed. Featuring narration by Helen Mirren, Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom is a testament to resilience and opposition to tyranny.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada