Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of BNFT, IMGO, MYOV, and HVBC

Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BNFT to Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share.

If you are a BNFT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IMGO to Merck for $36.00 per share in cash.

If you are an IMGO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MYOV to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash.

If you are a MYOV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

HV Bancorp, Inc. HVBC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HVBC to Citizens Financial Services, Inc.whereby HVBC shareholders will have the right to elect to receive for each share of HVBC common stock either $30.50 in cash or 0.400 shares of Citizens common stock.

If you are an HVBC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

