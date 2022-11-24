Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,569 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of BNFT, IMGO, MYOV, and HVBC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BNFT to Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share.

If you are a BNFT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IMGO to Merck for $36.00 per share in cash.

If you are an ATCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MYOV to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $27.00 per share in cash.

If you are a MYOV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

HV Bancorp, Inc. HVBC

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HVBC to Citizens Financial Services, Inc.whereby HVBC shareholders will have the right to elect to receive for each share of HVBC common stock either $30.50 in cash or 0.400 shares of Citizens common stock.

If you are an HVBC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

SOURCE: Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/728163/Lifshitz-Law-PLLC-Announces-Investigations-of-BNFT-IMGO-MYOV-and-HVBC

You just read:

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of BNFT, IMGO, MYOV, and HVBC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.