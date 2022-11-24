Eisai to Present Latest Data on Perampanel at the 76th American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting

TOKYO, Nov 24, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the company will have a total of 34 poster presentations, including the latest data on its in-house discovered and developed anti-epileptic agent (AED) perampanel (product name: Fycompa) at the 76th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES 2022), to be held in Nashville, Tennessee and virtually from December 2-6, 2022.

Key data Presentations for perampanel include the:

- Results from a post hoc analysis of the phase III clinical trial (FREEDOM/342), which evaluated long-term efficacy of perampanel monotherapy by seizure type in the open-label extension (52 weeks) for epilepsy patients with focal-onset seizures (FOS), ≥ 12 years of age without prior treatment history (poster number: 2.228)

- Real-world pooled analyses of perampanel for pediatric patients (poster number: 1.310),

adolescent patients (poster number: 1.313) and elderly patients (poster number: 1.312)

- Results from a post hoc analysis of two phase III open-label extension (OLEx) studies, Study 307 and Study 335 OLEx, evaluating the long-term efficacy and safety of adjunctive perampanel in a subgroup of older adult patients aged ≥ 60 years (poster number: 1.291)

"With 34 poster presentations planned for this year's AES Meeting, we look forward to furthering our understanding of the results that may impact overall care in epilepsy," said Ivan Cheung, Senior Vice President Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer President, Americas Region, Eisai Co., Ltd., "We remain focused on addressing the diverse needs of patients with epilepsy and their families."

Perampanel is a first-in-class AED discovered by Eisai's Tsukuba Research Laboratories. The agent is a highly selective, noncompetitive AMPA receptor antagonist that is postulated to reduce neuronal hyper- excitation associated with seizures by targeting glutamate activity at AMPA receptors on postsynaptic membranes. The agent is currently approved for partial-onset seizures (with or without secondarily generalized seizures) in over 70 countries including Japan, the United States, China and other countries in Europe and in Asia. The agent is currently approved as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in over 70 countries including Japan, the United States, and other countries in Europe and in Asia.

Eisai considers neurology, including epilepsy, a therapeutic area of focus. Eisai pursues its mission to provide "seizure freedom" to a greater number of patients with epilepsy. Eisai remains committed further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with epilepsy and their families

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2022/pdf/enews202281pdf.pdf.

Source: Eisai

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.