Fourth Ukraine Humanitarian Flight Landing in Saskatoon

CANADA, November 23 - Released on November 23, 2022

Additional 200 Ukrainian Refugees to Call Saskatchewan Home

This afternoon, the fourth humanitarian flight carrying Ukrainian citizens will land in Saskatoon, bringing the provincial total of Ukrainian refugees to approximately 3,000.

"All hands are on deck as the Government of Saskatchewan works with settlement organizations and community partners to receive over 200 additional Ukrainians in Saskatoon later today," MLA for Canora-Pelly and Legislative Secretary Responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Terry Dennis said. "Thanks to coordinated efforts between the Government of Saskatchewan, Solidaire, and Open Arms, Saskatchewan is now home to approximately 3,000 displaced Ukrainians. We will continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as needed."

This is the first flight to land in Saskatoon directly from Warsaw.

On August 12, Premier Scott Moe joined representatives from Solidaire and Open Arms, to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU is a pledge by the three parties to partner on additional flights into Saskatchewan.

Passengers will receive temporary accommodations in Saskatoon to provide them with access to key supports and information related to living in Saskatchewan. Two "one-stop-shops" have been organized for newcomers to ensure easy access to key programs and services such as Saskatchewan health cards, banking and finances, housing, employment, drivers' licences and more. These are scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 at the Travelodge Hotel Saskatoon from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and will be open to all newcomers to Saskatchewan.

Information about programs and services, available to Ukrainian newcomers, can be accessed by:

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. Approximately 3,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the war began.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sam SasseTrade and Export DevelopmentReginaPhone: 306-530-6917Email: sam.sasse@gov.sk.ca