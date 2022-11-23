Wright Construction Selected to Design and Construct Weyburn District General Hospital Project

CANADA, November 23 - Released on November 23, 2022

The new Weyburn and District General Hospital project has selected Saskatoon-based Wright Construction Western Inc. (Wright Construction) as the team that will design and build the new facility.

Wright Construction was selected through a two-stage procurement process. A Request for Qualifications resulted in two teams moving forward to a Request for Proposals where Wright Construction was ultimately selected as the successful team.

"I'm pleased to have a construction team in place and the new Weyburn and District Hospital will soon begin to take shape," Minister of Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley said. "The residents of Weyburn and area will benefit from this new modern facility and the health care efficiencies it will facilitate, well into the future."

Saskatoon-based Wright Construction Western Inc. has been operating in Saskatchewan since 1905. Wright Construction's team recently built the new Legacy Park Elementary School and community recreation centre in Weyburn.

"We are very excited to be selected as the Design Builder for the new Weyburn and District Hospital," Operations Manager for Wright Construction Chris Doka said. "We are thrilled to be working again in the Weyburn community. We've assembled an amazing team of trade partners, consultants and health care professionals, and our entire team is looking forward to continuing our collaboration with SaskBuilds, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the City of Weyburn."

The new hospital will include 25 acute care beds and a 10-bed mental health in-patient unit transferred from Tatagwa View. It will also include an Emergency Medical Services garage and an adjacent heliport to support safer and more efficient patient transport.

"It is exciting to see we are getting closer to the start of construction on the new Weyburn Hospital," Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan said. "This new acute care facility will better meet the needs of Weyburn and the surrounding area for years to come by centralizing more services under one roof."

The new hospital will be located on the north side of 5th Avenue North between Hamilton Street and 5th Street at 275-5th Avenue NW.

"The Foundation is very eager to see this project move forward," Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation Board Chair Jeff Hayward said. "The people of Weyburn and surrounding communities continue to support the Foundation's fundraising efforts and are very deserving of this new hospital. We will continue our working partnership with all parties involved to make this long-standing dream a reality."

Construction of the new hospital is expected to begin Spring 2023 with completion targeted for Fall 2025.

