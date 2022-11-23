Enjoy Family Christmas Programs at the PCC this Holiday Season

CANADA, November 23 - Released on November 23, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) invites you to create new traditions this Holiday season at Government House and Wascana Centre. Bring your family to events that inspire the imagination and spark scientific curiosity in a magical wintery wonderland.

"The holidays are a great time to enjoy the company of family and friends and to celebrate being together," Minister Responsible for the PCC Don McMorris said. "Visit Government House and Wascana Centre to participate in unique seasonal events that will create lasting memories."

Old-fashioned Victorian Christmas

Kick-off the holiday season and join in the fun as Government House hosts the annual Old-fashioned Victorian Christmas.

Everyone is invited to attend this free family event and enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, hot coco, a holiday photo booth, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. This event is a great opportunity to explore the Amédée Forget Museum and try to complete the 12 days of Christmas scavenger hunt!

The festivities take place on Friday, November 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Government House (4607 Dewdney Avenue, Regina).

Whoscanaville

Wascana Place will be transformed into a whimsical wonderland complete with a Whoville inspired village, perfect for photos! Join us and learn about the animals of Wascana Centre and their winter adaptations.

This is an indoor and outdoor event that will feature horse and carriage rides, holiday crafts, a winter birding scavenger hunt, winter animal CSI challenge, owl pellet dissections, live turtle meet and greet and dive into various animal adaptations for winter survival. Participants will also have the chance to learn about different animal structures and try their hand at recreating them in human size form outdoors.

The event is taking place on Saturday, December 3 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Wascana Place (2900 Wascana Dr, Regina SK).

