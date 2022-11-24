Legislation Requires Federal Employees to Comply with Trespass Laws

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 23, 2022

In further response to concerns about unauthorized access to private land by federal employees, the Government of Saskatchewan is introducing The Trespass to Property Amendment Act, 2022.

"This formalizes and reinforces the change to trespass regulations, made earlier this year, that requires federal employees to comply with the Act which prohibits individuals from entering private land without the owner's consent," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "After agricultural producers in our province raised concerns about federal employees testing water on their private land without consent, Health Canada admitted that federal employees had, in fact, been testing for pesticides."

The Trespass to Property Act prohibits a person from entering premises except with the consent of the occupier or while acting under legal authority. Failure to comply with the rules of the Act will constitute an offence that could incur fines of up to $200,000.

"Seeking the consent of landowners prior to access is simply best practice and common courtesy, and we see no reason for federal government employees to not meet this standard," Eyre said. Existing exemptions in the Act, such as those for emergency services personnel, utility providers and inspectors remain unchanged. The Government of Saskatchewan is already required to comply with the Act.

Members of the public can report suspected incidents of trespassing to their local RCMP or police services.

