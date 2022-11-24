Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,592 in the last 365 days.

Legislation Requires Federal Employees to Comply with Trespass Laws

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 23, 2022

In further response to concerns about unauthorized access to private land by federal employees, the Government of Saskatchewan is introducing The Trespass to Property Amendment Act, 2022. 

"This formalizes and reinforces the change to trespass regulations, made earlier this year, that requires federal employees to comply with the Act which prohibits individuals from entering private land without the owner's consent," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "After agricultural producers in our province raised concerns about federal employees testing water on their private land without consent, Health Canada admitted that federal employees had, in fact, been testing for pesticides."

The Trespass to Property Act prohibits a person from entering premises except with the consent of the occupier or while acting under legal authority. Failure to comply with the rules of the Act will constitute an offence that could incur fines of up to $200,000. 

"Seeking the consent of landowners prior to access is simply best practice and common courtesy, and we see no reason for federal government employees to not meet this standard," Eyre said. Existing exemptions in the Act, such as those for emergency services personnel, utility providers and inspectors remain unchanged. The Government of Saskatchewan is already required to comply with the Act. 

Members of the public can report suspected incidents of trespassing to their local RCMP or police services.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse
Justice and Attorney General
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8959
Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Legislation Requires Federal Employees to Comply with Trespass Laws

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.