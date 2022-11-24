Red-Light Safety Camera at Vineyard and Palama will issue active citations

Main, News Posted on Nov 23, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – On Sept. 20, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced Red-Light Safety Cameras would be installed at Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street and Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street as Phase 1 of the two-year pilot.

Construction has been completed on the Phase 1 sites. Red-light runners at Vineyard and Palama began to receive warning letters Saturday, Oct. 1. On Nov. 20, the education and warning periods were completed and the earliest citations for violations at the Vineyard and Palama intersection are being processed. The Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street site has been issuing warnings as of Nov. 9.

From the activation of the Vineyard and Palama site, there have been two crashes caused by red-light running. Videos of the crashes may be viewed at:

https://youtu.be/VhiS05yLprI

https://youtu.be/wgMZnk7T2wc

Registered vehicle owners that receive notice of a red-light running violation can follow the instructions on the notice to review the photographic and video evidence, pay, or contest the citation based on the exemptions provided under Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 291J-7. The statute explains that a citation may be contested by providing evidence that one or more of the following applies:

You were not the registered owner at the time of the citation. The vehicle passed through the intersection on red to yield to an emergency vehicle. The vehicle was part of a funeral procession escorted by police. The motor vehicle or vehicle license plates were reported stolen. The motor vehicle passed through the intersection on red at the direction of law enforcement officer.

