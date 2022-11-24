Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,532 in the last 365 days.

Evaluation of Ala Moana Boulevard intersections with Hobron Lane and Ena/Kalia Road complete

Posted on Nov 23, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that the evaluation of the Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and the Ala Moana and Ena Road/Kalia Road intersections as all-pedestrian phase crossings has been completed. The all-pedestrian phasing will remain in effect and HDOT will take steps to add pavement markings and traffic signal heads to complete the conversion of the intersections to a pedestrian scramble (also known as Barnes Dance) configuration.

An all-pedestrian crossing phase is used to reduce potential conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians by providing a separate phase where all traffic signals at the intersection are red. Signs to caution pedestrians to cross only on the walk or walking person signal have been installed on poles at Ala Moana Boulevard’s intersections with Hobron Lane and Ena/Kalia Road.

Findings during the month-long evaluation of the all-pedestrian phase crossings are summarized below:

  • Safety improvements
    • Phasing eliminates potential pedestrian-vehicle conflicts when pedestrians and vehicles follow the lawful instruction of the signals.
    • Crash data from 2017 to 2021 for the intersections showed significant crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.
Intersection Total Crashes Number of crashes involving pedestrians Number of crashes involving bicyclists
Hobron Lane 21 8 3
Kalia/Ena Road 13 3 1

 

  • Vehicle travel times compared to times before the pilot:
    • Ala Moana Blvd:  No appreciable change
    • Southbound Hobron:  12% improvement
    • Northbound Hobron:  7% delay
    • Kalia Road:  13% improvement
    • Ena Road:  7% improvement

Adjustments were made to signal timing throughout the evaluation phase, with significant adjustments made to address feedback from the community on Nov. 7 and Nov. 18. These adjustments included increasing green time for the southbound approach to Hobron Lane in the AM and PM peaks by 4 seconds and 6 seconds respectively; increasing green time for northbound Kalia Road approach by 3 seconds in the AM peak; and, reducing green time on Ala Moana approaches in the PM peak to provide additional clearance time for vehicles from southbound Hobron Lane, northbound Kalia Road, and southbound Ena Road.

HDOT thanks the public for their patience as we continue to work to make the Ala Moana Boulevard and Nimitz Highway corridor safer for all modes of transportation. Problems or concerns regarding traffic or pedestrian signals on state routes may be submitted to [email protected] or (808) 587-2160.

###

You just read:

Evaluation of Ala Moana Boulevard intersections with Hobron Lane and Ena/Kalia Road complete

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.