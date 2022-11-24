Business specialist Eddy Andrews on why all small businesses need a professional project manager
Independent Journalist Lorna Hudson interviews Brisbane-based, Mr Eddy Andrews, about why all small businesses need a professional project managerBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project management plans an integral role in the strategy of any business. However, whilst many small businesses opt to save money by undertaking this function in-house, Brisbane based business specialist Eddy Andrews has urged them to rethink their decision.
“When we talk about project management, we are essentially talking about the way in which a business leads their teams and manages their resource to complete a particular project on task on-time and on-budget,” Eddy said.
“A lot of the time, businesses choose to do this in-house. However, the reality is that not every organisation has the knowledge, ability, skill, or time to be able to manage this process effectively and efficiently.
“Although you might save some money in the short-term by taking care of your business’s project management in-house, you might actually be doing more harm than good in the long-term.”
Eddy said that there were a number of benefits to hiring a professional to take over project management and business operations.
“For one thing, hiring a professional project manager is a great way to ensure your operations stay on time and budget,” he said.
“It can be relatively easy for costs to blow out and extend beyond your budget, or for one missed deadline to lead to another and cause your project timeline to fall behind. A professional project manager will be able to identify any issues before they become a real problem, and get things on track quickly to ensure you can still meet your deadlines and budget.
“By the same token, an experienced project manager will be able to identify any risks that might pose a threat to your business or project at any stage. They will then be able to advise you on how best to respond to these risks, including by introducing mitigation strategies to reduce or eliminate their impact.
“Finally, a professional project manager will act as the single point of contact for your teams when it comes to what needs to be done and when. They will also be able to provide clear and organised direction, which will eliminate a lot of the confusion surrounding who is responsible for what and who is doing what.”
Eddy explained that businesses that do not hire a professional project manager risk running over time and over budget on projects. He also
warned they could experience other issues along the way.
“Essentially, my advice to any small business would be to hire a professional. If you haven’t thought about hiring one yet, I would definitely urge you to consider it,” he said.
Eddy Andrews is a Brisbane-based business specialist with more than 45 years of experience working across the military, public safety, and business sectors. He currently offers a comprehensive suite of project management services to help his clients transform their operations and take their business to the next level.
