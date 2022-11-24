Digital marketing expert Eddy Andrews shares pay-per-click (PPC) advertising trends for 2023
Independent Journalist Lorna Hudson interviews Brisbane-based, Mr Eddy Andrews, about pay-per-click (PPC) advertising trends for 2023BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of businesses are opting to invest in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising – a type of digital advertising where advertisers pay for each click that their ad receives
Over recent years, this type of digital advertising has only continued to grow in popularity, and is only expected to continue to do so into the future. According to Brisbane-based digital marketing specialist Eddy Andrews, there are several reasons for this.
“Pay-per-click advertising is a great way to gain more traffic, help your business grow online, and get more customers and sales,” Eddy said.
“It also often works out to be much more cost-effective than other fixed price advertising models, whilst still offering a great return on investment.
“Depending on the type of products that you sell, you might pay a couple of dollars per click, but each sale that you get is for several hundred dollars, so that’s a great return on investment for minimal spend. At a minimum, most of my clients see a 2 – 5x return on their digital marketing investments.”
In addition to more business owners continuing to opt for this type of advertising, Eddy said there are a few other pay-per-click trends that he expected for 2023.
“For one thing, I think we’re going to be seeing a big shift towards automation,” Eddy said.
“New technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have now made it possible to automate a lot of the pay-per-click advertising process, and optimise algorithms for maximum conversion. So, I think we’re going to be seeing a lot more of a focus on automation.
“I also think we’re going to be seeing pay-per-click advertising becoming more targeted. A lot of pay-per-click advertising platforms now allow you to tailor your ads to a particular target audience – whether that’s people of a particular age, income bracket, or other demographic. This means your ad is only being shown to the people who are most likely to be interested in your business or product.
“I’ve also seen pay-per-click ads starting to become more tailored to target customers at every stage of the buying journey – even after they leave the website. Creating targeted ads relevant to the stage the customer is at in that journey is a great way to keep your business or product in your potential customers’ minds, and make them more likely to take the plunge and make a purchase.”
Finally, Eddy said he expected to see a greater shift towards paid-per-click advertising on social media in 2023.
“In the past, pay-per-click advertising has been primarily geared towards search engines and other websites,” Eddy said.
“Whilst social media has certainly still played a role, I think in 2023 we are going to see these sites becoming more of a primary focus when it comes to pay-per-click advertising. That means things like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Pinterest, and Twitter.”
Eddy strongly recommended that businesses that do not already use pay-per-click advertising consider doing so. He also said that partnering with an experienced digital marketing agency is a great way to get started, if you have not used pay-per-click advertising before.
With more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, Eddy Andrews is skilled and experienced in helping people grow their businesses online. His digital agency offers a comprehensive suite of paid ad services, including pay per click (PPC), Google, and Facebook ads.
