Brisbane copywriter Eddy Andrews on why local businesses should be investing in good copywriting in 2023

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When most people think of "marketing", they tend to think of things like social media, television and radio ads, billboards, and advertising in magazines and newspapers.However, according to Brisbane copywriter Eddy Andrews, there is one very important element that is missing from a lot of businesses marketing strategies – and that is good copywriting."Copywriting basically refers to all the words or text that you use in your written sales and marketing materials," Eddy said."That includes things like the text you publish on your website, and as captions on your social media posts. However, it also covers things like blog posts, articles, EDMs, press releases, eBooks, brochures, fact sheets, case studies, newsletters, presentations, and reports."Whilst copywriting is not something that is considered a priority by many small businesses, Eddy said that it should instead be viewed as something that can make or break your business."Copywriting can have a huge impact on the overall success of your marketing strategy, and indeed your business as a whole," Eddy said."For one thing, it goes a long way in presenting a professional image for your business. For example, if you have a website that is packed with well-written, professional copy, people are far more likely to make a purchase than if you have a website that is poorly written with lots of grammar and spelling mistakes."Eddy said that there were a number of other benefits to writing good copy for your business."One of the most important functions of good copy is that it educates your target audience about your product, and tells them why they should opt for your product or brand over the many other competitors on the market," Eddy said."It can also help you to develop a unique brand voice that stands out from your competitors, whilst also creating a strong brand image and increasing your visibility as a business.""It can also improve your conversion rates and sales across different platforms, and help with search engine optimisation (SEO)."Eddy said that her number one tip for small businesses would be to invest in a professional copywriter."With copywriting, it can sometimes be hard to know where to start, particularly if you are not a natural writer or have not written for businesses before," Eddy said."Because of this, working with a professional is by far the best way to go in my opinion.""An experienced copywriter will understand your target audience and what makes them tick, and be able to tell you how you can best appeal to them through great copy."Eddy has multiple years of experience as a professional copywriter, writing for individuals, small, and large businesses. Throughout his career, he has worked with more than 245 clients, and completed more than 500 projects.