Local Trail Improvement Project Continues on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) in Bridgeport Borough, Norristown
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a local trail improvement project will continue on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) in Bridgeport Borough and Norristown, Montgomery County.
Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
This county-owned project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.
Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799
# # #