Local Trail Improvement Project Continues on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) in Bridgeport Borough, Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a local trail improvement project will continue on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) in Bridgeport Borough and Norristown, Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This county-owned project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.

