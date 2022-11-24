Latimore Valley Road (Route 1005) Bridge in Latimore Township, Adams County, is Open to Traffic
Harrisburg, PA – The Latimore Valley Road (Route 1005) bridge in Latimore Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The stone arch bridge, which spans Latimore Creek between Quaker Church Road and Pondtown Road, was closed for rehabilitation.
The detour associated with this project has been lifted.
JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor on this $987,683 project.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018
