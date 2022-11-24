Brisbane handyman Eddy Andrews shares tips for pool maintenance this summer
Independent Journalist Lorna Hudson interviews Brisbane-based handyman, Mr Eddy Andrews, about his tips for pool maintenance this sizzling summer.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather gets warmer and the days get hotter, there’s only one place Queenslanders want to be – the pool.
However, as tempting as it might be to jump straight in for a quick dip, local handyman Eddy Andrews warns that homeowners need to first be vigilant about proper pool maintenance.
“A lot of the time, we tend to use our pools less in winter. This can often mean our pool maintenance falls by the wayside,” the Brisbane based handyman said.
“A poorly maintained pool can pose a number of hazards to health. If your pool is not properly maintained, this can also detract from the life of your pool, so it’s essential that you do all the proper maintenance to get ready for summer.”
Eddy said there are a number of things that local homeowners should be doing to ensure their pool is summer-ready.
“One of the most important things you should be doing regularly is testing your chlorine levels. Chlorine is really important for removing dangerous bacteria and microorganisms, and preventing algae, so you need to ensure your chlorine levels stay topped up,” he said.
“You will also need to ensure you’re shocking your pool once a week to kill contaminants and algae, and regularly testing your pH levels. If your pH gets too high or too low, bacteria can build up, and prevent your pool chemicals from working correctly.”
Eddy added that there are a few other accessories that local pool owners should invest in to keep their pool in top working condition.
“One of the must-haves for any pool owner is a pool pump. This will ensure that water is continuously circulating throughout your pool, which helps prevent algae build-up,” he said.
“You’ll also want a filter, which will help get rid of any dirt and debris and keep your pool cleaner for longer. You’ll need to empty this once a week though, otherwise, it can become blocked.
“Both of those are must-haves, though there are a couple of other optional extras I’d recommend investing in – for example, a pool cleaner to protect your pool from debris and rainwater.
“I’d also suggest a pool vacuum, which is a great way to remove dirt and debris – particularly if you have plants and trees over your pool, which can drop a lot of dirt in the pool.”
Pool maintenance is something that homeowners need to stay on top of. However, it can be a time-consuming process and one who will need to be completed every week or so.
“If you don’t really have time to keep on top of your pool maintenance, hiring an experienced handyman can be a great way to take a lot of the hard work out of the cleaning and maintenance process,” he said.
As a Brisbane-based handyman, Eddy works with countless local homeowners to help them keep their pools clean all summer long.
In addition to his pool maintenance services, Eddy Andrews prides himself on being a jack of all trades. He offers his clients a suite of reasonably priced, high-quality services, ranging from damage repairs, construction, and renovations to painting, electrical, carpentry, and more.
Media Contacts
For more information please contact:
Ms Lorna Hudson
lorna.hudson.newsroom@gmail.com
Independent Journalist
Covering the stories that matter in Queensland, Australia
Mr Eddy Andrews
www.eddyandrews.net
Handyman Services
For more information, my colleague in the newsroom Peter Thompson has put together the enclosed video.
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews Handyman
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other